Veteran Mary Kom admits her nervousness ahead of World Championship tour

Mary Kom has six gold medals and silver under her belt in eight world championship appearances, but she admits her nervousness owing to the level of expectations she is bearing.

She is the most successful boxer in the event and is known as ‘Magnificient Mary ‘ within circles. The world boxing championship will be held in Russia fro October 3 to 13 and the seasoned Manipuri spoke about the nerves that can get triggered by the expectations despite her wealth of experience.

Mary Kom and the rest of the Indian team will depart to Russia early Sunday morning. She told to reporters that the world championship events are commonplace for her but she finds the competition as always new.