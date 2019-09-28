Wonder-baby born in UP, hospital crowded to have a peek

Birth of a wonder-baby in a Noida hospital, close to Delhi had amused netizens and the pictures are doing rounds on social media. Many arrived at the hospital to have a glance at the baby and hospital administration seeing the crowd discharged the mother and baby quickly to disperse the congestion.

The wonder is that the baby has a small ‘tail’, which surprised the hospital’s doctors and his family. A large number of people started gathering there and taking pictures of him with a camera. Doctors say that this is congenital and this problem is found only in 1 or 2 percent of the people. The condition -Sacrococcygeal teratoma is a type of tumor and this extra piece of meat on the child’s body will be separated after an MRI scan. It will not have any negative impact on his life.