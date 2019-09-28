Wonder-baby born in UP, hospital crowded to have a peek

Birth of a wonder-baby in a Noida hospital, close to Delhi had amused netizens and the pictures are doing rounds on social media. Many arrived at the hospital to have a glance at the baby and hospital administration seeing the crowd discharged the mother and baby quickly to disperse the congestion.
The wonder is that the baby has a small ‘tail’, which surprised the hospital’s doctors and his family. A large number of people started gathering there and taking pictures of him with a camera. Doctors say that this is congenital and this problem is found only in 1 or 2 percent of the people. The condition -Sacrococcygeal teratoma is a type of tumor and this extra piece of meat on the child’s body will be separated after an MRI scan. It will not have any negative impact on his life.
Post Your Comments