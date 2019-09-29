17 dead in Bihar, Life disturbed as rain pours down chaos

Unrelenting heavy downpour claimed the lives of 17 and completely jeopardized the lives of thousands in Bihar. Out of the 17 dead four are from the capital city of Patna which is also badly affected.

The rains are continuously on for 72 hours and had flooded Bihar by now. On Sunday, most of the localities in the State Capital remained submerged after heavy downpour and thunderstorm since Thursday. Business establishments remained shut as rain and drain water entered most of the shops on main thoroughfares. The rainwater has flooded Power sub-stations and as a precautionary measure power distribution has been switched off. As the river Ganga also is above the flood mark the drainage systems are also experiencing reverse flow.

Kerala government had confirmed the safety of 24 Malayalee families who are settled in Bihar.