36 dead and several injured in fatal collision of a bus with Truck in China

At least 36 people died and several were injured in east China when an over occupied bus with a flat tyre collided with a truck, authorities said Sunday.

The bus was carrying 69 people—its maximum capacity—when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the freight truck on an expressway in eastern Jiangsu province on Saturday morning, the Yixing public security bureau said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the accident was caused by a flat tyre on the left front wheel of the bus, the bureau said in a statement.