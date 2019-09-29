Around 600 prisoners will be freed on 150 th Gandhi Jayanthi -October 2

Commemorating 150 th Gandhi Jayanti several hundred prisoners across India would be released on October 2. Those who are not charged with offenses of murder, rape, and corruption could find their names in the list being prepared by the Union Home Ministry in close coordination with state governments and the union territory administrations.

Prisoners, including politicians, who have been convicted in cases of murder, rape or corruption, will not be released as part of the amnesty scheme announced by the government last year for the year-long celebrations to mark the 150th birth anniversary.ersary of Mahatma Gandhi. Women and transgender inmates of 55 years and above and male convicts of 60 years and above who have completed half of their sentence could be part of the amnesty. Physically disabled convicts with a certificate to prove their disability is more than 70 %, and completed half of their sentence could also be released.

However, amnesty is not to be granted to persons convicted for an offense for which the sentence is the death penalty or where a death sentence has been commuted to life imprisonment.