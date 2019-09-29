By-election: BJP candidate list announced

The BJP Central Election Committee has approved the final candidate list for the upcoming by-elections in Kerala. The candidate list was announced as just only one day is remained for submitting nomination.

The list has given surprise to political observers the name has some new names. BJP Thiruvanathapuram district president Advocate S. Suresh will contest from Vattiyoorkkavu where the party hopes for a victory. Earlier former state president Kummanam Rajasekharan’s name has been proposed for this seat as he came in the second position in last assembly election and general election. Senior leader K.Surendran will contest from Konni.

C.G.Rajagopal will contest from Ernakulam, Advocate Prakash Babu will contest from Aroor, and Ravessha Thanthri will contest from Manjheshwar.

The by-election were necessitated in the state after 4 sitting MLA’s has contested in the general election. One seat become vacant after the death of MLA.

BJP Candidates:

Vattiyoorkkavu – S.Suresh

Konni- K.Surendran

Aroor- K.P.Prakash Babu

Ernakulam – C.G.Rajagopal

Manjheshwar – Raveesha Thanthri