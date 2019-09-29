Defence Minister confirms the possibility of terror incidents along India’s coastline

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today confirmed the possibility of terror attacks along India’s coastline. The Defence minister said this while on board of the aircraft carrier of Indian navy INS Vikramaditya.

” Any country in the world should have adequate security for itself. We cannot rule out any possibilities of terror attacks”, said Rajnath Singh.

” When the question of neighbouring country comes, you know very well that to destabilize and to break India up, it keeps taking nefarious actions”, added Rajnath Singh.

“I can say this with complete belief that our Indian Navy has a solid and attentive presence here for maritime security. There is not an iota of doubt”, said Defence Minister.