Driver flees with ATM cash van

A driver who working with a logistics company which deposit money in ATM has fled with 99 lakh rupees. The incident took place on Friday evening in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru police is searching Pavan kumar a resident of Mandya. As per police Pavan Kumar has joined as driver in a logistics company that deposits cash in ATM’s.

On Friday evening while the gunmen and the custodian of the money went to refill an ATM, Pavan has drove the van which contained money. As he did not returned the other staffs informed police. Police found the van abandoned in a flyover with around 23 lakhs in the locker.

The van contained around 1.2 crore rupees. But Pavan took 99 lakhs that was placed outside the locker and left the money in locker as he did not have the aces to it.