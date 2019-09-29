Former Maharashtra chief minister set to join BJP

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 2, according to the reports. Rane is currently an independent Rajya Sabha member supported by BJP.

Rane, a CM during the Shiv Sena-BJP rule in 1999, quit the Shiv Sena in 2004 and joined the Congress. He then quit the Congress, and was hoping to join the BJP. However, the BJP leadership asked Rane to float his own party, saying it would be merged with the BJP at an appropriate time. Rane floated the Swabhimany Paksha, but he is still waiting for an invitation from BJP.

Earlier, Senior Shiv Sena leader and MoS Home, Deepak Vasant Kesarkar has urged the BJP not to take the risk of inducting Rane into the party.