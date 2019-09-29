Indian coaches for Bangladesh’s woman cricket team refuses to travel to Pakistan

Bangladesh Cricket board declared on Sunday that the Indian coaches for Bangladesh’s woman cricket team had turned down to travel to Pakistan ahead of International series scheduled next month.

India and Pakistan are on a growing diplomatic rift following the revoked the autonomy of restive Kashmir in early August. The women’s team are due to play Pakistan from October 26 to November 4 in three Twenty20 internationals and two one-day internationals at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The tour is still subject to security checks by Bangladesh’s government before it can take place.