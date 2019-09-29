Indian Railway selects 50 routes for private operators; Kerala also included

Kerala is also selected by the Indian Railway to run private trains. The Thiruvanthapuram – Ernakulam route has been under consideration of Railway.

Meanwhile, country’s first private train ‘Tejas’ will run on tracks from October 4. Indian Railway has decided to run two trains in Delhi- Lucknow and Mumbai- Ahmadabad routes. Tejas will run in the Delhi-Lucknow route. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will flag-off the train on October 4.

Apart from this another 24 routes were provisionally selected by the Indian Railway. Kerala is named in this. Mumbai-Pune, Mumbai- Aurangabadh, Mumbai- Mudgaon, Delhi- Amritsar, Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi- Ajmer, Howrah-Puri, Howrah-Tata Nagar, Howrah – Patna, Chennai- Bengaluru, Chennai-Coimbatore, Secunderabad- Vijayawada, are also under consideration.