“India’s image is changing due to PM Modi”,says Lata Mangeshkar 

India’s image is changing due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar told him when they spoke last week on phone before PM Modi left for his week-long US visit.

PM Modi began today’s episode of Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio address, with an introduction to the legendary singer, who turned 90 on Saturday. A pre-recorded telephonic conversation between PM Modi and Lata Mangeshkar was then played up on the show.Ahead of the monthly radio address, he had tweeted that he a “special guest” on the show.

“All of us have immense respect for her. She has been a witness to different eras in the history of this country,” PM Modi said, introducing Lata Mangeshkar as he called her “Didi” (elder sister). He said he called up Lata Mangeshkar last week before leaving for US to wish her birthday.

“I usually do not talk about such personal conversations,” PM Modi told his listeners, adding he is making an exception in today’s episode.

As the pre-recorded telephone conversation began, PM Modi is heard saying: “Pranaam, I called because I will be travelling on your birthday. I thought before leaving I should wish you and congratulate you. I wish you good health and may your blessings be on us. I pray.”

Lata Mangeshkar, who said she was excited ever since she got to know about the phone call, sought blessings from PM Modi but he said the singer was elder to him and she should bless him instead.

“People get old with age. But it’s always good to get blessings from those who become big through their great work,” Lata Mangeshkar replied.