Joaquin Phoenix takes the Psychotic criminal Joker to new heights of villainy, watch the trailer

Director Todd Philips ‘The Joker’ starring the charismatic Joaquin Phoenix portrays the story behind the making of ‘Joker’ the psychotic supervillain of the fictional Gotham City in New York.

Arthur Fleck- a failed stand-up comedian with his stage name”Happy” always finds himself at odds- either due to his social awkwardness or an incompassionate society.He slips off the side with one incident which brings his alter ego ‘The Joker’ and soon he feels how toxic the new empowerment can be. Deemed to be the arch nemesis of Bruce Wayne and his alter ego Batman, the movie plots Fleck’s inexorable journey from victim to the aggressor with shocking precision.

What marks Joker apart from any other film in its genre is the seductive ambivalence of its central character’s metamorphosis. The movie is expected to release on October 4, 2019.