Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Orange Gulab Jamun

Ingredients
Khoya(unsweetened)- 1/2 cup
Maida- 1/4 cup
Milk- 1 tsp
Water as needed
Orange Juice- 2 tsp
Orange Food Colour- 2 drops
Sugar- 1 cup
Oil to deep fry
How to Make Orange Gulab Jamun
In a bowl, add khoya, maida, milk, orange food colour, water and knead to a soft dough.
Make small balls out of it and set aside.
Heat oil in a pan and once hot, add the jamun balls and fry till brown.
Make a sugar syrup with water and sugar.
Once it is cooled, add orange juice and mix.
Add the fried jamuns to the syrup and soak till soft.
Serve chilled.
