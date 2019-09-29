Nepal captain creates history; Beats Steve Smith, Virat Kohli

In cricket, Nepal cricket team captain Paras Khadka has wrote a new history. He also beat Indian skipper Virat Kohli, and Steve Smith of Australia by becoming the first captain to score a century while chasing in T20 match. This is a world record.

Khadka scored 106 runs from 52 balls against Singapore. His innings contained seven fours and nine sixes.

The previous best by a captain while chasing belonged to Pieter Seelaar of Netherlands. He has scored 96 against Scotland. Steve Smith of Australia is the fourth position with 90 runs against England and West Indies batsman Chris Gayle in fifth position with 88 against Australia. Indian skipper Virat Kohli is in eighth position with 82 runs against Sri Lanka.

Khadka’s 145-runs partnership with Aarif Sheikh is now the fifth-highest partnership for the second wicket. And the Nepal’s chase become the lowest T20 score in which a batsman scored a century. Nepal beat Singapore in the match. Singapore has scored 153 for losing 3 wickets.