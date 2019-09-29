PAN Card – Aadhar linking date extended

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhar card. The CBDT has extended the date to December 31. The deadline was fixed as September 30 earlier.

This is the 7th time that the government is extending the deadline for linking PAN and Aadhar. Earlier the CBDT has made it mandatory for linking PAN and Aadhar for income tax purposes.

In last September the Supreme Court has ordered that the Aadhar is constitutionally valid and it would remain mandatory for the filing of IT returns and allotment of PAN. Aadhar is issued by Unique Identification Authority of India and PAN is issued by IT department.