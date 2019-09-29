People rescue a cobra that got stuck in a beer can: See Photos

In a funny and bizarre incident a cobra has been got stuck in an empty beer can and the local came to rescue the reptile.

The incident took place in Baripada, Mayurbhanj in Odisha. The photos of the incident has been shared in the micro-blogging website Twitter.

Odisha: A cobra got stuck inside a beer can in the forest range of Baripada, Mayurbhanj, yesterday. It was later rescued & released into the wild by locals. pic.twitter.com/lTthcJlERL — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2019

As per the photos, somebody has left a empty beer can after drinking it. And the reptile has in search of food or water has entered the beer can. But it was stuck in the can as it can not come out as its head stuck inside the can.

After seeing the plight of the snake the locals came into rescue of it. They released the snake from the can with the help of a stick and released it to the forest.