“Police Stations to Come up in Kerala With this Speciality Found in Dubai Police” Check Out What DGP Loknath Behera Said

DGP Loknath Behera has announced that police stations where people can file a complaint without interacting with police officers are going to come up in Kerala. Such police stations will also function paperless. He said that these stations will emulate the model of Dubai police stations. He was speaking at the concluding event of Cyber Security Meeting Cocoon 2019.

Cocoon 2020 will be held on September 11 and 12th. The topic will be artificial intelligence and Machine learning for social protection. There will also be a discussion on cryptocurrency. The best article will get a cash award of Rs 1 lakh.

Kerala government is spending around Rs 1 lakh for cybersecurity.