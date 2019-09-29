Latest NewsIndia

Prime Minister reveals the reason behind ‘E cigarettes ban’

Sep 29, 2019, 02:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revealed the reason behind the banning of ‘Electronic Cigarettes’. Prime Minister on his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme has revealed the reason.

Prime Minister said that e-cigarettes were banned in the country to prevent the youth from falling into the new way of intoxication. It is spread in the society that e-cigarettes did not do any harm to health. Several harmful chemicals were added to e-cigarettes and it had a bad effect on health said Prime Minister. He also stressed that e-cigarettes were used by people as a fashion statement.

Earlier the union government has banned sales e cigarettes in the country.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close