Reports Say Pakistan P.M Imran Khan’s WIfe’s Image Does not Appear on Mirror. Find Out Why and Much More

As per the reports of news agency ANI, a house staff of Pak P.M Imran Khan has claimed that the image of Imran’s wife Bushra Maneka, does not appear on the mirror! ANI also quotes that Pakistan’s Capital TV of making such claims.

But the eerie reports doesn’t end there. Another report suggests that his wife has two ‘jinns’ (Islamic concept of spirits with supernatural powers) at her disposal.

A report from Vanity Fair said that Bushra Bibi had a vision that feeding meat to Jinns alone will not make Imran the prime minister of the nation, but he will also have to marry the right woman. Imran had married Bushra Bibi six months before he became the P.M of Pakistan.

Bushra Bibi is the third wife of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. She hails from a place called shrine of Baba Farid, of whom Khan and she are spiritual followers.