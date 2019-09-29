Shivakumar paying a heavy price for not joining BJP, says this Bangalore MP

Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh on Saturday said D K Shivakumar was paying a heavy price for rejecting the invitation by the BJP to join the party.

The MP said, “Chidambaram and Shivakumar are being targeted for they are opposing the BJP’s plans to make a big entry into South India. Shivakumar is subjected to torture by the ED officers despite the fact that he’s cooperating with the IOs. We are not allowed to meet him. The ED officers are acting at commands of the BJP leaders. We will continue our battle in court. I am confident that the court will absolve Shivakumar of all charges”.

MP DK Suresh was addressing a gathering of Congress workers after returning to his constituency from Delhi after a month.