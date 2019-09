]After a lot of uncertainties, the orthodox faction has entered the St Marys church at Piravom and implemented the Supreme Court verdict. The high court, yesterday, had granted permission to orthodox faction to conduct Kurbana at the church. It was held under the leadership of Orthodox priest. They could conduct prayers in the temple without any protest. Meanwhile, the Yackobaya faction held a prayer at the road. Police have arranged strict security measures near the church.