To capture sister’s proposal pictures, woman dresses up as bush: see pics

What will you do to capture the moment of your brother or sister getting proposed. A woman has though it differently and she actualized it. And the way she did it has grabbed the heart of social media. It’s because, she took a disguise to secretly click the images and she dressed up as a bush.

Therese Markel shared the images on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on September 24. She shared the photo along with a caption.

Sister got engaged this weekend and I dressed as a bush in the wilderness to watch/capture the moment. We are 1 yr apart.. why are our lives so different rofl pic.twitter.com/cE14RBZ9CL — therese merkel (@theresemerkel) September 23, 2019

She wrote that her sister got engaged over the weekend and to “watch/capture the moment,” she dressed up as a bush. Further asking a question that why their lives are so different despite them being just a year apart.

I love this so much! ?? — Mairead (@AuntieRaid) September 26, 2019

The tweet has bagged over 1.75 lakh likes. It has also gathered about 21,000 retweets.

Best sister ever!! ???? And congratulations to the happy couple ???? — Ms Down ?????? (@miss_down81) September 26, 2019

@kamryn_kristine if you see any suspicious bushes you know why pic.twitter.com/2kOxoFAcim — Paige (@dpaigeeb) September 25, 2019

@Chaparra_Rojass @JT_hdz777 this is what I’m going to do for y’all engagement ? — Marilyn? (@marylanddd_19) September 25, 2019