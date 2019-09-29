Latest NewsInternational

To capture sister’s proposal pictures, woman dresses up as bush: see pics

Sep 29, 2019, 07:24 pm IST
What will you do to capture the moment of your brother or sister getting proposed. A woman has though it differently and she actualized it. And the way she did it has grabbed the heart of social media. It’s because, she took a disguise to secretly click the images and she dressed up as a bush.

Therese Markel shared the images on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on September 24. She shared the photo along with a caption.

She wrote that her sister got engaged over the weekend and to “watch/capture the moment,” she dressed up as a bush. Further asking a question that why their lives are so different despite them being just a year apart.

The tweet has bagged over 1.75 lakh likes. It has also gathered about 21,000 retweets.

