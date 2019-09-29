To capture sister’s proposal pictures, woman dresses up as bush: see pics

What will you do to capture the moment of your brother or sister getting proposed. A woman has though it differently and she actualized it. And the way she did it has grabbed the heart of social media. It’s because, she took a disguise to secretly click the images and she dressed up as a bush.
Therese Markel shared the images on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on September 24. She shared the photo along with a caption.
Sister got engaged this weekend and I dressed as a bush in the wilderness to watch/capture the moment. We are 1 yr apart.. why are our lives so different rofl pic.twitter.com/cE14RBZ9CL
— therese merkel (@theresemerkel) September 23, 2019
She wrote that her sister got engaged over the weekend and to “watch/capture the moment,” she dressed up as a bush. Further asking a question that why their lives are so different despite them being just a year apart.
The tweet has bagged over 1.75 lakh likes. It has also gathered about 21,000 retweets.
