“Will defeat Shashi Tharoor on 2024 Loksabha polls” ,says Sreesanth

Indian pacer S Sreesanth has said that he will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a Bharatiya Janta Party candidate and will defeat Congress MP Shashi Tharoor from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

“I am a huge fan of his (sic) as a person who had stood by me but I will defeat him in the elections in Thiruvananthapuram. No doubt about it,” he said in an interview.

In the interview, he also talked about his time in Tihar Jail and how he dealt with the traumatic experiences he faced. He insisted that he was innocent.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had banned Sreesanth for life in August 2013, along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for indulging in alleged spot-fixing in the IPL of that year.