Woman jailed for attacking police

The Dubai Court of First Instance has sentenced a 22-year-old woman to one year in jail for resisting arrest and physically assaulting police officers .

The Russian woman behaved aggressively with the police officers while she was taken into custody and placed in detention. The incident took place in April 10. She also verbally accused police officers.She is in detention now.

The court ordered her deportation after the completion of her jail term. The defendant can appeal the ruling within 15 days.

In the court the women police officers has given statements against the accused. A policewoman told the investigator that she had dropped the charges against the defendant. The other policewoman corroborated her colleague’s statement. A third police officer told the prosecutor that the defendant slapped him in the face and kicked him. Yet another cop complained that she verbally abused him and that she pushed the hand of a corporal.