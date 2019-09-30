8 killed, 6 injured in major road accident in Dubai

Eight people lost their lives and six others were critically injured in a major road accident in Dubai.The accident took place as a 14-seater mini bus collided with a heavy truck that parked on the road.

Eight people were killed and six others injured in a traffic accident between a 14-passenger minibus and a heavy lorry on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road -Sharjah Bound, before Mirdif City Centre Exit. — Dubai Police???? ??? (@DubaiPoliceHQ) September 30, 2019

The accident occurred on early morning at 4.54 am on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in the direction of Sharjah, before the Mirdif City Center Exit.

The bus driver and seven passengers died on the scene while two passengers sustained serious injuries and four others sustained mild injuries, all were taken to Rashid Hospital. The crash victims are all Asian nationals. — Dubai Police???? ??? (@DubaiPoliceHQ) September 30, 2019

The Dubai police informed that the victims are all Asian nationals. The bus driver and seven passengers lost their lives on the spot. The injured were rushed to hospital.

As per Dubai Police the accident took place because of lack of adequate distance between the two vehicles. The police is carrying out a detailed investigation.