8 killed, 6 injured in major road accident in Dubai

Sep 30, 2019, 04:36 pm IST
Eight people lost their lives and six others were critically injured in a major road accident in Dubai.The accident took place as a 14-seater mini bus collided with a heavy truck that parked on the road.

The accident occurred on early morning at 4.54 am on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in the direction of Sharjah, before the Mirdif City Center Exit.

The Dubai police informed that the victims are all Asian nationals. The bus driver and seven passengers lost their lives on the spot. The injured were rushed to hospital.

As per Dubai Police the accident took place because of lack of adequate distance between the two vehicles. The police is carrying out a detailed investigation.

