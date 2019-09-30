Actress Amy Jackson shares adorable picture of her little ‘Andreas’: See pic

Latest NewsLife Style

Actress Amy Jackson shares adorable picture of her little 'Andreas'

Sep 30, 2019, 02:38 pm IST
Actress Amy Jackson and her boy friend George Pannayiotou has welcomed their first baby recently. The actress gave birth her baby son named Andreas Pannayiotou on September 23.

Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas ?

On September 26, the actress shared a photo of her breastfeeding her kid. She is also worried about becoming a ‘MumBore’ as she is constantly uploading the photos and video of her baby.

My boy and me ? p.s I think I’m about to turn into a MumBore. Sorry in advance ? he’s just too CUTEEE

Now the actress has shared a cute photo of her little boy on the social media. In the photo the little Andreas is seen sitting in a cute position, with eyes shut and holding his little face with his palms.

” Andreas Jax Pannayiotou just a little something to brighten up your Monday morning”, Amy captioned the photo.

Amy and her fiance George Pannayiotou is all set to have a grand wedding soon. Amy has been acted in many south-Indian films. Her last release was 2. directed by Shankar.

