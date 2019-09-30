ATP Buenos Aires Challenger: Sumit Nagal wins title

In tennis, Indian player Sumit Nagal has bagged the Buenos Aires Challenger Tournament . He defeated the Argentinian player Facundo Bognis in the men’s singles final on Sunday at Buenos Aires in Argentina.

The 22-year-old Sumit Nagal ranked 161th in the ATP World Ranking has defeated the local player by 6-4,6-2. By this victory he become the first Asian to win the ATP Challenger title in Buenos Aires.

Nagal will enter the top 135 of the ATP ranking by this victory. This is the second challenger title of Nagal. He first won the Bengaluru title in 2017.