BJP stripped office bearers for anti-party activities

BJP has stripped its party office bearers for anti party activities. Around 40 officer bearers of the party had been stripped from their posts for indulging in anti-party activity and filing nomination in the coming local body election.

The action was taken by BJP state president on Sunday. The officer bearers include vice presidents of the district committee, and other local level leaders.

The local body elections are scheduled to be held in 12 districts of the state from October 6 to October 16 in three phases. And the results will announced on October 21.