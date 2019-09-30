Bus Accident: 18 killed,several injured

At least 18 people were killed when a bus carrying more than 50 devotees from Banaskantha’s Ambaji Temple collided with a truck and overturned on Monday evening. According to the police, the accident occurred around 4.15 pm near Trishulia Ghat in Banaskantha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and said: “The local administration is providing all possible help to the injured.”

“Devastating news from Banaskantha. I am extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an accident. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. The local administration is providing all possible help to the injured. May they recover soon,” he tweeted.