Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

In the commodity market the price of precious metals gold and silver has dropped down. The reason for the downfall of gold is the fear of an escalation in trade war between US and China eased.

In the international market the price of gold was lower. In the international market, spot gold was down by 0.2% at $.1494.30 per ounce. US gold futures were trading 0.2% lower at $.1503.3 per ounce. In the international market the price of silver dropped by 1% to $.17.33 per ounce.

In Indian market, the October futures of gold was traded at Rs.37,454 per 10 gram. It was down by Rs.296 or 0.78%. Gold prices in India has dropped down by about Rs.2400 per 10 gram form their record high of Rs.39,885.