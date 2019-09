CRPF, the nations largest paramilitary force had been denied of their monthly ration allowance apparently because of a cash crunch triggered by the economic crisis that the government denies.

The 3 lakh strong force is paid a Rs 3,000 “ration allowance” along with their monthly salary. Officials said the troops spend the sum on their meals at their camps’ mess and canteen. The staff was informed that this allowance is withdrawn from this month.