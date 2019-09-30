First look of ‘Romantic’ launched: Brings out top-less picture of heroine in the poster

The first look poster of Telugu film ‘Romantic’ was launched. The first look poster was launched on Monday. Hero Akash is seen hugging heroine Ketika intensely in the first look poster.

The film is directed by debutant director Anil Paduri. The film has Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma in the lead roles.

The film is produced by actress Charmme kaur and Telugu film maker Puri Jagannadh.The film is bankrolled under their Puri Connects banner.

Akash Puri will be playing the role of a slum-dweller in the film. Akash Puri is the son of noted Telugu film director Puri Jagannadh, Akash Puri made his debut in films a child artist.

Ketika Sharma, who is renowned for her Dubsmash videos is making her Tollywood debut with this film.