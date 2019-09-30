Here is Another Nation that Supports Pakistan on Kashmir Issue. Check this Out

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been constantly raising the issue of Kashmir. Even at UNGA, where the leaders were expected to focus on international matters, he kept talking about this bilateral issue hoping for some support. China, Pak’s all-weather friend, has supported Pak on the matter and so did Turkey.

Now Malaysia joined Turkey and China in raising the Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)

In his speech, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said that India has invaded and occupied Kashmir.

Now, despite the UN resolution on Jammu and Kashmir, the country has been invaded and occupied” he said.

There may be reasons for this action but it is still wrong. The problem must be solved by peaceful means. India should work with Pakistan to resolve this problem. Ignoring the UN would lead to other forms of disregard for the UN and the Rule of Law.

The statement by Mahathir Mohamad led to various social media users demanding exemplary action against the country including placing a trade embargo.

So it's #Turkey, #Malaysia & #China . Looks like #kualalumpur is going to lose billions of dollars in Palm Oil exports to Indonesia soon. https://t.co/WG1M1WC73s — Ninjamonkey (@Aryanwarlord) September 28, 2019