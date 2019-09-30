‘Imran Khan is role model for terrorists’, should be excommunicated from sports community: Gautam Gambhir

Cricketer-turned politician Gautam Gambhir today made fierce attack against former Pakistan cricketer and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

The BJP MP from Delhi, Gambhir asked the international community to excommunicate Khan from sports community for being a role model for militants.

“Sportspeople are supposed to be role models. Of good behavior. Of Team spirit. Of ethics. Of strength of character. Recently in the UN, we also saw a former sportsperson speak up. As a role model for terrorists. @ImranKhanPTI should be excommunicated from sports community”, Gautam Gambhir tweeted.

Gambhir had made strong attacks against Pakistan earlier too. After the Pulwama terror attack, Gambhir had called out to fight Pakistan on the battlefield. He had also supported to snub India vs Pakistan match in ICC World Cup 2019.