Kartarpur Corridor inauguration : Manmohan Singh turns down Pakistan’s invitation

Congress sources have confirmed a news agency that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will not accept Pakistan’s invitation for the inauguration of Kartarpur corridor.

Earlier, the Pakistan government had on Monday decided to invite Manmohan Singh to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in November, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will only have to obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib.