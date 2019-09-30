Lightening, heavy rainfall may lash Kerala for next five days: alert issued

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has predicted that heavy rainfall and thunderstorms and lightening may lash across the state of Kerala for next five days. The KSDMA has warned of strong lightening and thunderstorm which is dangerous to human beings.

The authority has issued yellow alerts in various districts in the state. The authority has informed that strong lightening may occur during 2. pm to 10 pm. This lightening is very dangerous. It can harm damage to human and also to electric equipment.

Yellow Alerts:

30/09/2019- Monday: Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram

01/10/2019 – Tuesday: Kollam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur

02/10/2019- Wednesday: Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, and Kozhikode

The IMD also predicted that there is a chance for strong wind at the speed of 45 to 55 km/ph in the Kanyakumari coast. So the IMD has issued a warning for fishermen. The fishermen must avoid going this region for two days.