Maruti Suzuki launches mini-SUV ‘S-Presso’ In India : Price and Features

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, the all-new mini-SUV, has finally gone official in India. The price of the all-new S-Presso in India starts at Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom India) and goes up to Rs 4.91 lakh (ex-showroom India). It is to be noted that the S-Presso is based on Maruti Future S concept and it is up against Renault Kwid facelift and the Datsun Redi-Go in the Indian market. Interestingly, Renault Kwid facelift will be launched on October 1, 2019.

The S-Presso is 3,665 mm in length. Its width and height are 1,520 mm and 1,564 mm, respectively. The wheelbase measures 2,380 mm. The car has strong visual connect with the form, design and detailing of the Vitara Brezza. The S-Presso mini SUV has a tall stance and a boxy shape and does manage to stand out of the crowd in the hatchback space. At the rear, the SPresso gets a big boot lid and square-like tail lamps.

Importantly, the S Presso is built on Maruti Suzuki’s Heartect platform, which also underpins the WagonR, Swift and Baleno. On the inside, the S-Presso gets all-black interior and the dashboard gets body-coloured inserts, in the top trims. Well, the highlight of the S-Presso’s interior has the round centre console, which is inspired by the Mini Cooper. The mini-SUV have smartphone connectivity in the form of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The steering wheel gets control for audio and Bluetooth. The centre console also houses controls for the AC and power windows along with having a USB port and a 12 V socket. Whereas, the top trims of the S-Presso comes equipped with the safety features such as dual-airbags, rear-parking sensors and speed sensing door locking. However, a driver side airbag will be offered as standard on the base models with the option of getting a passenger airbag.

Maruti S-Presso comes equipped with a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre three-cylinder K-Series petrol engine that will produce 67 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox along with an AMT option as well.