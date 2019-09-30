Minister’s SUV rams into motorcycle, rider killed

An SUV belonging to Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena minister Tanaji Sawant hit a motorcycle in Solapur on Monday, killing the 45-year-old rider. The incident took place around 8.30 am on a state highway intersection near Shelgaon Hole village, some 220 kilometres away.

Tanaji Sawant is an MLC and state water conservation minister. According to police, Tanaji Sawant was not present in the SUV (sports utility vehicle) at the time of the accident. Driver Anuradh Surwase (28) and one more person were the occupants of the vehicle.

“The victim, identified as Shyam Hole, was trying to go to the other side of the road on his motorcycle when he was hit by the SUV. He died on the spot,” the official said.

“Minister Sawant was not in the car. His driver and another occupant were heading towards a college in Barshi owned by Sawant,” he said.

Driver Surwase was later arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 304-A (causing death by negligence), the official.