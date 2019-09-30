Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Coconut Red Chilli Chutney

Ingredients
1 cup – fresh Coconut cut into small pieces
2 tbsp – Coriander seeds
2-3 – dry red chillies, medium size
1.5 tbsp – Cumin seeds
10 g – Tamarind
10 to 15 – Curry leaves
1 – fresh coriander bunch
10 to 12 – Garlic flakes
1 tsp – Ginger chopped
Salt to taste
1 tbsp – oil or Ghee
How to Make Coconut Red Chilli Chutney
Heat oil or ghee in a kadai add all the above ingredients and saute for 2 to 3 mins
Then spread the ingredients over a plate and let it cool for sometime and then grind it in a mixer coarsely without adding water
Serve with steaming hot rice and dal
