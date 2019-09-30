Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Coconut Red Chilli Chutney

Ingredients

1 cup – fresh Coconut cut into small pieces

2 tbsp – Coriander seeds

2-3 – dry red chillies, medium size

1.5 tbsp – Cumin seeds

10 g – Tamarind

10 to 15 – Curry leaves

1 – fresh coriander bunch

10 to 12 – Garlic flakes

1 tsp – Ginger chopped

Salt to taste

1 tbsp – oil or Ghee

How to Make Coconut Red Chilli Chutney

Heat oil or ghee in a kadai add all the above ingredients and saute for 2 to 3 mins

Then spread the ingredients over a plate and let it cool for sometime and then grind it in a mixer coarsely without adding water

Serve with steaming hot rice and dal