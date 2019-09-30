NIA confirms the death of 8 Keralite youth who joined ISIS

NIA has confirmed the death of 8 Keralites from the district of Kasaragod in a US drone strike.

Their relatives were informed earlier of the deaths but NIA has confirmed the killing now. The militants were killed in a US drone strike in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar region. The group of 23 was set up and encouraged to join ISIS by Abdul Rashid Abdulla, a resident of Thrikkarippur, Udumbanthala. Abdul messaged the family members of the killing of 8 from the group earlier. Family of Abdul too received a message of his killing before 2 months but he is not included in the NIA list of those killed.

Residents of Kasaragod, Padanne area Muhammed Murshid, Hafizudeen Shihaz, Ajmal, Muhammed Marwan residing near Thrikarippur Co-operative bank, Muhammed Manshad, Bastion and Shibi from Palakkad are those who were killed according to the NIA list.