Pakistan to invite Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration

Pakistan is expected to invite former prime minister Manmohan Singh for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, according to reports. The corridor will be inaugurated in November.

Reports suggest that Pakistan will not be inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

News agency ANI quoted Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi as saying, “We would like to extend an invitation to former Indian PM Manmohan Singh for the inauguration function of Kartarpur Corridor. He also represents the Sikh community. We will send him a formal invitation.”

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab in India and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district up to the border is being constructed by India.