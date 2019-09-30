‘ Parents should encourage children to have sex’ says Bollywood actress

National award winning Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaout has again stirred controversy by saying that parents should encourage children to have sex. The actress said this in the India Today Conclave.

” Sex is an important aspect of everyone’s life. When you want sex. just have it. Don’t be obsessed. There was a time when you were told to marry someone, and your emotions were directed towards that person. in history, because of invasions, people’s ideas are still there, that our scriptures don’t allow sex. Parents should be happy with children having sex. Children should have responsible sex. My parents were shocked when they found out I was sexually active. Parents should encourage children to have sex”, said Kangana.