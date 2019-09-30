Revised list of private, public sector holidays announced in UAE

The Federal Authority For Government Human Resources in UAE has announced a revised list of public sector and private sector holidays in the country. The authority on Sunday has released the revised list of holidays for 2019.

As per the revised list birthday of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) will be a holiday. Also the Commemoration Day will be observed on November 30, Saturday. Earlier, it was announced that the holiday would be on Sunday, December 1. The holiday will be for both public and private sectors.