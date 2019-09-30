Rickshaw-puller cries for help as he gets stuck in flood water : Watch Video

Heavy rain resulted in flood in the state of Bihar and life has once again come to a standstill. Waterlogging has wreaked havoc for commuters as roads across the state are choked with water.

Recently, a heart wrenching video from Patna went viral on social media. The video shows a rickshaw puller stranded in deep water. The video was taken from an apartment’s balcony and the person recording the video can be heard talking to the rickshaw puller.

It is evident that the rickshaw puller is in distress as he couldn’t leave behind his rickshaw and is stuck in the chest-deep water. He can also be seen crying and asking for help in the video. People recording the video tell the rickshaw-puller to park his rickshaw near their home and promise to keep an eye on it. But he refuses to leave his rickshaw like that.

At this point, the video ended and we’re not sure if he got the help he needed; we hope he did.

Watch the video: