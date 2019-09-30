Singer accidentally reveals nipple tape during performance

Christina Aguilera is US singer with fans across the world. She is well-known among her fans for not for her singing but also for her fashionable dressing.The renowned singer Christina Aguilera suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a live programme.

The singer accidentally revelaed her ‘nipple tape’ while performing. The incident took place at the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas.But despite the wardrobe malfunction the singer continued her performance.

Christina Aguilera is an American singer, lyricist, actress and a television personality. Her accolades include five Grammy Awards, one Latin Grammy Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The blue dress she wore was designed in ‘low neck style’. The singer appeared in many dresses and attire during this performance.