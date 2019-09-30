This Indian cricketer donates Rs 25 Lakh for wildlife protection

Rohit is known for supporting the protection and conservation of Rhinos and wildlife.

India’s limited-overs deputy and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma recently made a contribution of Rs 25 lakh to WWF and Ol Pejeta, the organisations’ that are engaged in wildlife conservation.

Rohit is known for supporting the protection and conservation of rhinoceros and wildlife.

Rohit’s work on rhinoceros conservation started in 2015 when he first met Sudan – the last male Northern White African rhinoceros.

He was stunned that the species was near extinction due to poaching, loss of habitat and climate change. Sudan had a big impact on Rohit and made a special place in his heart for the entire species.

Ever since, Rohit has been vocal about the wildlife conservation and protection of rhinos, working closely with WWF. Ol Pejeta even named a baby rhinoceros after Rohit’s daughter Samaira.

Rohit even tweeted on the World Rhino Day on 22 September, to make people aware of Wildlife conservation.