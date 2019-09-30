US Democrats inspecting Trumps phone calls with Putin

White House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on Sunday that he would like to obtain more of President Donald Trump’s phone calls with world leaders — especially those with Russian President Vladimir Putin.US democrats are urging house intelligence to put President’s phone conversations in a vigil, in fear of compromising national security.

“I think the paramount need here is to protect the national security of the United States and see whether in the conversations with other world leaders – and in particular with Putin – that the president was also undermining our security in a way that he thought would personally benefit his campaign,” Democrat Adam Schiff said in a Meet the Press event

The Democratic-led House last week launched an official impeachment inquiry against Trump following an insider report blaming Trump for seeking interference by Ukraine in the 2020 election for his own political benefit. White House had released a record of a phone call Trump held with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The recorded call did contain information of Trump asking Zelensky to investigate former US Vice President Joe Biden. The insider report also alleges Trump had ordered to keep the call in a system meant only for highly classified material in order to keep the request secret.

This has ultimately led to calls for an impeachment inquiry which is now underway. But the Democrats fear more of national security is under risk under Trump and the phone call could just be the tip of an iceberg.