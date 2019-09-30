WhatApp will stop working in these smartphones, soon

WhatsApp users be alert. The social media messaging app will soon stop working in some of the smartphones in the market.

As per the social media giant, the WhatsApp will stop working in the smartphones using Android versions 2.3.7 and older. The users of these phones will no longer able to create new accounts nor re verify the existing accounts. They will be able to use the WhatsApp till February 1,2020.

No support for iOS 8!

You can still use WhatsApp on iOS 8, but if you reinstall the app, you will no longer able to verify your account.

The iOS 8 compatibility will be fully removed in February 1, 2020.

Windows Phone is confirmed to be deprecated after December 31, 2019. pic.twitter.com/JGRoSBAmMm — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 22, 2019

