Latest NewsTechnology

WhatApp will stop working in these smartphones, soon

Sep 30, 2019, 12:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

WhatsApp users be alert. The social media messaging app will soon stop working in some of the smartphones in the market.

As per the social media giant, the WhatsApp will stop working in the smartphones using Android versions 2.3.7 and older. The users of these phones will no longer able to create new accounts nor re verify the existing accounts. They will be able to use the WhatsApp till February 1,2020.

Also iPhone users using ‘iOs 8’ device will be forced to upgrade as the app will work only up to 1, February 2020. The users of this version will no longer able to create new accounts nor re verify the existing accounts.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close