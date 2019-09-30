Youth may thank Union government for the ban later, E-cigarettes making hundreds of people sick of unknown illness

A new report indicates that e-cigarette products containing THC- a psychoactive chemical found in marijuana, could be behind a mysterious string of vaping-related deaths and respiratory illnesses.

While the research is still not sure what causes the illness all the subjects in the study where using e-cigarettes with THC cartridges.Researchers analyzed the data of 514 patients nationwide and found that about 77% used substances containing THC, with 36% saying they exclusively vaped THC products. 69% of patients are male, the median age is 23, and 91% of cases have resulted in hospitalization.

Government of India had issued a total ban on e-cigarettes two weeks ago and issued an ordinance stating the ban is to prevent Indian youth from a new method of intoxication.